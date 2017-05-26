Hear from the stars of 'Still Star-Crossed'

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - In the wake of Romeo and Juliet’s tragic deaths, the Montague and Capulet rivalry escalates.
A new royal takes the throne in Verona and struggles to determine what is best for his city, which is at the epicenter of mayhem.
The series premiere of “Still Star-Crossed” is Monday, May 29 at 10 p.m. on WZZM 13.
