Helping your senior parents transition to new living arrangements

Seniors Moving

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Lynette Bowser from Esquire Realty Group talks about one part of her business which is helping seniors transition from their homes into a better-suited living arrangement.

This is sometimes by choice and sometimes not, which can make it very difficult.

Lynette says, "If they choose to list their home with me, I will act as their 'move manager' at no extra cost to them. I will coordinate the entire move and serve as a point of contact for the family. What they would be responsible to pay out of pocket for is any subcontractor we need to enlist such as a mover, estate attorney, etc."

One of the groups Lynette works with is Seniors Moving Smarter. Nicole Swart explained what they offer and how they work together to make this sometimes sad and difficult transition stress free and even fun.

For more information, please visit:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV