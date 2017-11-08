Holiday entertaining with Fustini's

Fustini's Olive Oil

TRAVERSE CITY CHERRY CHICKEN

Marinade

3 Cloves Garlic - Minced

6-8 Basil Leaves - Chiffonade

1/2 Cup Apple Juice

1/4 Cup Fustinis Traverse City Cherry Balsamic Vinegar

3 Tablespoons Fustinis Basil EVOO

Pinch Salt

Pinch White Pepper

3 Pounds Chicken Breast - Boneless and Skinless - Cut to even thickness

Combine garlic, basil, apple juice, Fustinis Traverse City Cherry Balsamic Vinegar, Fustinis Basil EVOO, salt and pepper. Add chicken and marinate overnight.

Vinaigrette

3 Tablespoons Fustinis Traverse City Cherry Balsamic Vinegar

1 teaspoon Savannah Bee Acacia Honey

Pinch Salt

Fresh Ground Black Pepper

3 Tablespoons Fustinis Basil EVOO

2 Heads Romaine - Ribs removed and leaves cut into Chiffonade

Combine Fustinis Traverse City Cherry Balsamic Vinegar, Savannah Bee Acacia Honey, salt and pepper. Add Fustinis Basil EVOO and whisk to emulsify. Place romaine into large bowl and add half of the vinaigrette. Fold the romaine to coat.

Sear Chicken

2 - 4 Tablespoons Fustinis Robust EVOO

Remove chicken from marinade and pat dry with paper towels. Drizzle Fustinis Robust EVOO in large skillet and [place over moderate heat. Just as the oil gets hot, add chicken pieces and cook in batches over moderate heat until the outside is nicely browned and the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees.

Remove from pan and let rest several minutes before carving against the grain into slices.

To serve

Basil Chiffonade

Chopped Dried Cherries

Goat Cheese

Fustinis Basil EVOO

Salt

Place some of the dressed romaine on the bottom of a small service plate. Arrange several slices of chicken over top and garnish with basil, chopped dried cherries, a drizzle of Fustinis Basil EVOO, and some salt.

BLUEBERRY BUCKLE

Makes one 8-inch Cake

Cake

2 Cups Flour

2 teaspoons Baking Powder

Pinch Salt

4 Tablespoons Butter - Softened

1 Tablespoon Fustinis Blood Orange EVOO

3/4 Cup Sugar

1 Egg - Beaten

1/2 Cup Milk plus 3 Tablespoons

1 Pint Fresh Blueberries mixed with 1 tablespoon flour

Topping

4 Tablespoons Butter - Softened

1/2 Cup Sugar

4 Tablespoons Flour

1/2 teaspoon Cinnamon

4 Tablespoons Fustinis West Michigan Blueberry Balsamic Vinegar

Blueberry Balsamic Whipped Cream

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Spray an 8-inch spring form pan with nonstick spray. Whisk together the flour, baking soda and salt and set aside. Cream together the butter, Fustini’s Basil EVOO and sugar in a mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Add the egg and mix well. Alternately add the flour and milk to the batter with the mixer on low. Once the batter has come together, add the flour to the blueberries, toss to coat and add to the batter and mix. Pour the batter into the prepare pan. For the topping, mix the ingredients together until peas size pieces’ form. Sprinkle the topping over the batter. Bake in the hot oven for 45 to 60 minutes or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean. Let cool before unmolding. Drizzle the Blueberry Balsamic Syrup up over the top when serving with blueberry balsamic whipped cream.

© 2017 WZZM-TV