Hot toddies at The Southerner in Saugatuck

The Southerner in Saugatuck shows us how to make the perfect hot toddy

SAUGATUCK, MICH - Our Thirsty Thursday segment takes us to the cozy setting inside The Southerner on the Kalamazoo River in Saugatuck.

They're known for their amazing fried chicken and southern cooking, but in the chilly winter months, they make an amazing hot toddy.

Katie Fris is one of the owners at The Southerner and told us what makes an authentic hot toddy.

Traditionally it's made with whiskey, rum or brandy, hot water and honey. Then additional ingredients like cloves, lemon or cinnamon are often added.

The Southerner has their own spin on the traditional hot toddy, and it's an amazing treat to sip on while sitting next to their fireplace looking out onto the frozen water.

For more on The Southerner, check out their Facebook page at facebook.com/TheSouthernerMi.

