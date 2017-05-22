How do designers design for themselves?

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Ever wondered how a designer designs for themselves?
As Leslie Hart-Davidson from HDD Studios tells us, "It's a painful process because we know *all* the possibilities of products and styles, and we're our own worst clients."
Leslie gives us a sneak peek at her laundry room remodel that's been 2 years in the making.
To get a hold of Leslie, please visit www.designisademocracy.com.
