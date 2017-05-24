How spiritual growth can help with anxiety

Finding Faith

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Dr. Matthew Clark from The Clark Institute talks about how spiritual growth can help ease anxiety.

He looks at how increased faith in the future and the present life around you can help.

Dr. Clark also talks about healthy habits, healthy distractions and the importance of spending time with others and the Holy Spirit.

For more information, visit www.theclarkinstitute.com.

