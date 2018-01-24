WZZM
Close

How spiritual resolutions can impact your life

Spiritual Resolutions For 2018

Dr. Matthew Clark , WZZM 10:19 AM. EST January 24, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Maybe we have fallen off our exercise and other New Year's Resolutions, but it's not too late to make some deep spiritual resolutions:

  • Affirm to serve somewhere four times a year (and bring your family or friends with you). Homeless shelter, humane society, HQ Homeless Teen Drop In Center or other areas.
  • Resolve to read a book or two this year that will deepen, challenge, strengthen or inform your faith.
  • You could find ways to connect your justice work to your faith more deeply.
  • You could study what the Bible, Torah, Koran, or other spiritual books say about a particular topic that is dear to you.
  • You could resolve to make it to a spiritual center or labyrinth.
  • You could start a morning or evening meditation/yoga/prayer practice.
  • You could start a gratitude or prayer journal.

For more information, please visit theclarkinstitute.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories