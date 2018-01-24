How spiritual resolutions can impact your life

Woman and birds

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Maybe we have fallen off our exercise and other New Year's Resolutions, but it's not too late to make some deep spiritual resolutions:

Affirm to serve somewhere four times a year (and bring your family or friends with you). Homeless shelter, humane society, HQ Homeless Teen Drop In Center or other areas.

Resolve to read a book or two this year that will deepen, challenge, strengthen or inform your faith.

You could find ways to connect your justice work to your faith more deeply.

You could study what the Bible, Torah, Koran, or other spiritual books say about a particular topic that is dear to you.

You could resolve to make it to a spiritual center or labyrinth.

You could start a morning or evening meditation/yoga/prayer practice.

You could start a gratitude or prayer journal.

