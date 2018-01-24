How spiritual resolutions can impact your life

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Maybe we have fallen off our exercise and other New Year's Resolutions, but it's not too late to make some deep spiritual resolutions:
- Affirm to serve somewhere four times a year (and bring your family or friends with you). Homeless shelter, humane society, HQ Homeless Teen Drop In Center or other areas.
- Resolve to read a book or two this year that will deepen, challenge, strengthen or inform your faith.
- You could find ways to connect your justice work to your faith more deeply.
- You could study what the Bible, Torah, Koran, or other spiritual books say about a particular topic that is dear to you.
- You could resolve to make it to a spiritual center or labyrinth.
- You could start a morning or evening meditation/yoga/prayer practice.
- You could start a gratitude or prayer journal.
For more information, please visit theclarkinstitute.com.
