How stressed parents can regain their sanity in 5 minutes a day

Denise Pritchard, WZZM 9:00 AM. EDT October 03, 2017

Shonda Moralis, MSW, LCSW, author of "Breathe, Mama, Breathe: Mindful Balance for Busy Moms" talks about “How Parents Can Regain Their Sanity in 5 Minutes a Day.”  She will be taking part in a 4 part lecture series from Universal Health Solutions. It begins tonight at 6:30 p.m. at Aquinas College’s Donnelly Center.  The event is free, but you need to register at uhsmi.com/events 

  

