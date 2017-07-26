Veggies, Beans & Nuts

Ever hear of hunger hormones? Heiki Cunningham, RDN stopped by My West Michigan to talk about the hunger hormones ghrelin and leptin and shares what we can do to help control our appetites.

Some foods that help battle hunger hormones:

Watercress

Spinach

Brussel sprouts

Navy beans

Flax oil

Mustard seed

Red lentils

Walnuts

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV