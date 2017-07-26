Ever hear of hunger hormones? Heiki Cunningham, RDN stopped by My West Michigan to talk about the hunger hormones ghrelin and leptin and shares what we can do to help control our appetites.
Some foods that help battle hunger hormones:
- Watercress
- Spinach
- Brussel sprouts
- Navy beans
- Flax oil
- Mustard seed
- Red lentils
- Walnuts
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.
© 2017 WZZM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs