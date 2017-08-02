On the Menu: Importance of staying hydrated

Staying Hydrated

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - In today’s “On the Menu” segment, Mercy Health Registered Dietitian Katie Francisco talks about the numerous health benefits of adequate hydration.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 43 percent of adults do not drink enough water.

Hydration isn’t just important during physical activity. Other things like sitting in the sun on a hot, humid day, even if you aren’t exercising, can cause your body to need more fluids.

There are other factors that can affect hydration needs, too, such as medications and alcohol consumption.

Your body is made up of approximately 60 percent water. It needs water to stay healthy and work its best. But did you realize that increasing your water consumption, can help you to lose weight, think more clearly, have a more positive mood, and prevent disease?

Here are some recipes to help you stay hydrated!

Spa Water

½ seedless cucumber

1 lemon

1 gallon cold water

Wash cucumber and lemons. Slice thin. Add water and ice. Enjoy!

Watermelon and Fresh Herb Feta Salad

Modified from Allrecipes.com

1/2 large chilled seedless watermelon, cut into 1-inch cubes

1 small red onion, sliced

1 cup thinly sliced fresh basil leaves

1 cup chopped fresh cilantro

2 limes, juiced

1 -4 ounce package crumbled feta cheese

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

salt and ground black pepper to taste

Gently toss watermelon, onion, basil, cilantro, mint, lime juice, feta cheese, olive oil, balsamic vinegar, salt, and black pepper together in a large bowl. Let chill for ½ hour for full flavor. Enjoy!

Chef John's Gazpacho Soup

4 large fresh tomatoes, peeled and diced

1/2 English cucumber, peeled and finely diced

1/2 cup finely diced red bell pepper

1/4 cup minced green onion

1 large jalapeno pepper, seeded and minced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1 pinch dried oregano

1 pinch cayenne pepper

freshly ground black pepper to taste

1 pint cherry tomatoes

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 lime, juiced

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

salt and ground black pepper to taste

2 tablespoons thinly sliced fresh basil

Combine diced tomatoes, cucumber, bell pepper, green onion, jalapeno, and garlic in a large bowl. Stir in salt, cumin, oregano, cayenne pepper, and black pepper. Place cherry tomatoes, olive oil, lime juice, balsamic vinegar, and Worcestershire sauce in a blender. Cover and puree until smooth. Pour pureed mixture through a strainer into the tomato-cucumber mixture; stir to combine. Place 1/3 of the tomato mixture into the blender. Cover, turn blender on, and puree until smooth. Return pureed mixture to the remaining tomato-cucumber mixture. Stir to combine. Cover and chill in refrigerator for 2 hours. Season cold soup with salt and black pepper to taste. Ladle into bowls and top with basil.

Courtesy: Mercy Health Saint Mary’s

© 2017 WZZM-TV