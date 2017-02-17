Irish on Ionia celebrates 7th year in Grand Rapids

Irish on Ionia 2016 (Photo: Irish On Ionia)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Tickets for the 7th annual Irish On Ionia, Michigan’s largest St. Patrick’s Day street festival, are now on sale.

Irish on Ionia 2017, hosted by BarFly Events and the Waldron Public House, will take place on Saturday, March 18 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. downtown Grand Rapids.

Stretching up Ionia from Fulton to Oakes, and across Weston from Ionia to Commerce, the event will consume three city-blocks including parking area #3.

This year’s festival will feature additional mobile credit/debit card stations for purchasing tickets, helping alleviate congestion and lines for drink tickets.

Tickets are available at www.irishonionia.com, Stella’s Lounge, HopCat and Grand Rapids Brewing Company.

Presale general admission tickets will be available for $15 for one week only until Feb. 18. After Feb. 18, general admission tickets will be available for $20. Tickets will also be available at the gates the day of event while supplies last for $25.

$15 – presale general admission, Feb. 11 – Feb. 18

$20 – general admission following presale, Feb. 19 – March 17

$25 – general admission at gate if available

$60 – Very Irish Person (VIP) package includes: Fast Pass VIP Lanyard allowing re-entry through the day, Annual Irish on Ionia T-shirt, Commemorative 22oz Irish on Ionia mug (gets you 22oz for the price of 12oz all day), Camp O’Malley Drinking Gloves

** $1 from each ticket will be donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Grand Rapids, benefiting Camp O’Malley

Seventh Annual, Irish on Ionia 2017:

Waldron Kegs and Eggs buffet style breakfast from 7 – 11 a.m. (FREE to first 200 guests)

Heated Tents

Bushmills Irish Whiskey Main Stage, Live entertainment with Bands and DJ’s

Irish-inspired street food booths

ESPN NCAA Basketball Tent, heated and televising March Madness games throughout the day

Green and Irish beer tents and Michigan craft beer tent

IRISH JIG TENT, a second stage featuring live DJ & Band performances

Red Bull House & Bushmills Lounge

Celtic dancers, Bag Pipers, Irish Circus Troupes

IOI Corn Hole Gaming Area

For more information, visit irishonoionia.com and facebook.com/IrishOnIonia.

(© 2017 WZZM)