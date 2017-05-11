Iron Chef America judge teaches Grand Rapids how to eat healthy at Osteria Rossa

Mario Rizzotti, Iron Chef America Judge

GRAND RAPIDS - Food Network's Iron Chef America judge and Italian culinary expert, Mario Rizzotti, is bringing his "4 the Love of Italian Food" tour to Grand Rapids at Osteria Rossa, Thursday, May 11, starting at 6 p.m.

The dinner is a four-course, three hour long dining experience straight from Rome. Rizzotti will entertain guests with stories of growing up in Italy, he'll teach them about basic Italian ingredients, they'll become experts on olive oil and will learn how real Italian ingredients from a non GMO country can improve their health.

If you'd like to attend:

Thursday, May 11, 2017

Osteria Rossa

16 Monroe Center St NE, Grand Rapids, MI

Dinner starts at 6 p.m., cost is $100 per person. Reservations can be made by calling Osteria Rossa at 616-988-9350.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV