Iron Fish: From soil to spirit at Michigan's only full line farm distillery

THOMPSONVILLE, MICH. - Iron Fish Distillery is Michigan’s first working farm solely dedicated to the practice of distilling small-batch craft spirits.

Iron Fish creates exceptional spirits from the ground up, growing their own grain and sourcing grain from Michigan farmers with practices that respect the health of nearby watersheds.

Iron Fish derives their inspiration from the powerful, determined and strikingly beautiful Steelhead fish that run the Betsie River nearby.

With a passion to offer customers and visitors the craft of soil-to-spirit distilling from a family business that cares about their employees, community, and the living land.

Every step of the process – from growing and harvesting non GMO grain to cultivating native yeast, milling, mashing, fermenting, distilling, aging and bottling – is done by hand at the distillery.

Iron Fish replaces global with local wherever possible, with the highest standards along the way.

