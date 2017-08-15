It's QuiltWeek in Grand Rapids

QuiltWeek

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Thousand of people are headed to Grand Rapids for QuiltWeek. The event hosted by the American Quilter’s Society runs Aug. 16 through 19 at DeVos Place. More than 650 quilts will be on display. AQS QuiltWeek is open to the public and admission includes access to all special exhibits and the Merchant Mall with more than 250 vendor booths. Tickets are available for single and multi-day passes at http://www.QuiltWeek.com/grand-rapids or by calling 1-270-898-7903.

