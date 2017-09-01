Janet Gardner of Vixen and Justin James on tour

Janet Gardner and Justin James

We caught up with Janet Gardner and Justin James to talk about tonight's show at the Music Factory in Battle Creek. Janet is best known as the lead singer of the all-female rock band Vixen. She's now on a solo tour. Janet will be performing new music and all the hits from Vixen. The show starts at 7 p.m. For more information, please visit http://musicfactorybc.com/

Courtesy: Chris Petras, Entertainment and Media Consultant

© 2017 WZZM-TV