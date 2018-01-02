January events: Blockbuster Broadway, murder mystery dinner, ballroom classes

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The holidays are over but there's still tons to look forward to in 2018. From beer and food pairings, ballroom dancing to fantastic shows at DeVos Place -- there's a little something for everyone.

Courtney Sheffer from the West Michigan Tourism Association joined My West Michigan with a list of 5 events happening in January:

1. Four Roses Cafe & Perrin Brewing Beer Dinner

Four Roses and Perrin Brewing Co. are collaborating on a beer dinner at Four Roses in Plainwell on Wednesday, January 24. The dinner will include 5 different Perrin beers paired with 5 delicious courses. Social hour begins at 6:30 p.m. and dinner will begin at 7 p.m. Seats are limited and advance tickets are required. Call Four Roses at 269-685 -1077 or stop by to reserve your spot. Tickets are $55 per person plus tip and tax.



2. Ballroom Dancing Classes

SE4SONS Gastropub at Muskegon Country Club will host dance classes with instructor, Becky Biesiada for a series of 3 classes in January. Each class will focus on a type of ballroom dance. This is a fun opportunity to learn something new and get out of the house with snow on the ground. Don’t forget to check out SE4SONS Gastropub after class for great Happy Hour Deals!

Class Dates: January 11, 18, 25

Class Time: 6-7pm

Cost: $80 per couple/ $55 per single.

This is limited to the first 25 couples or 50 participants.

Everyone is welcome, you do not need to be a Muskegon CC Member to participate! Call 231-755-3737 for reservations.

3. Murder Mystery Dinner at Henderson Castle

Saturday, Jan 13th, 2018

6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Tickets cost $69 per person, plus tax and gratuity.

Murder mystery dinners are monthly events that attract guests who love a good mystery. Each murder mystery dinner features new characters and original plots set in the 1920s and 30s. To get the most out of your experience, guests are encouraged to dress for the time period—although it’s not required. Private murder mystery dinners are also available for birthdays, corporate events or just a fun evening out with friends.





4. LowellArts Players Presents: James and the Giant Peach

Thursday, January 18 at 7pm

Friday, January 19 at 7pm

Saturday, January 20 at 2pm and 7pm

Lowell Performing Arts Center / Lowell High School - 11700 Vergennes.

General Admission $7. Kids 2 and under free.

The LowellArts Players youth theater presents Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach. The plot centers on an orphan boy who enters a gigantic, magical peach, and has a wild and surreal cross-world adventure with seven magically-altered garden bugs he meets, to escape from James’ two mean and cruel aunts. Directed by Teresa Goldner. Performance is 1-hour long. Visit www.lowellartsmi.org for more details.



5. Grand Rapids Symphony’s Blockbuster Broadway

● Jan. 26, 27, 28 at DeVos Performance Hall - 303 Monroe Ave. NW.

● Cost starts at $18 general admission, $5 students

Celebrate Broadway’s best music from Broadway’s biggest shows with songs from “Wicked,” “Phantom of the Opera,” “Annie,” “Jersey Boys,” “The Sound of Music,” “Chicago,” “CATS,” “The Lion King,” “A Chorus Line” and more performed by some of New York’s top vocalists. It’s the ultimate show tune extravaganza for the Fox Motors Pops series.

Click here for more details.





© 2018 WZZM-TV