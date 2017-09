Jimmie Bones

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Musician Jimmie Bones will be playing keyboards at tonight's Kid Rock concert at Van Andel Arena. Before the show, he stopped by to share music from his solo album 'Snakebit and Wandering.' For more information, please visit https://www.jimmiebones.com/

Additional credit to Entertainment & Media Consultant, Chris Petras





© 2017 WZZM-TV