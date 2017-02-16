Join the Purse Project hosted by the Women's City Club

Purses

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Baby it’s cold outside, but that doesn’t stop the community outreach within Women’s City Club, located Downtown Grand Rapids at 254 East Fulton Street.

Purse Project Winter 2017, hosted by the Women’s City Club, is engaged in assisting women in need during these cold winter months.

“Purse Project began back in December of 2015 with a simple asking of friends to put together gently used purses,” says WCC member Denise Kolesar, who is spearheading the Club’s community project.

“In December 2015 we filled over 75 purses to be distributed. In December of 2016 we filled over 150 purses.”

“Purses were filled with simple necessities, and distributed to women who were being housed through Safe Haven Ministries and to homeless women on the streets of Grand Rapids,” continued Kolesar. “With this cold winter weather, we were inspired to get the community engaged."

Gently Used Purses may be filled with: (These are just suggested items)

Kleenex

Small water bottle

Hand sanitizer

Miniature sizes of lotion

Body wash

Warm socks

Hat & scarf

Mittens

Snack bars

Hand warmers

Small blanket

Chap stick

Hygiene products

The Women’s City Club will be accepting gently used purses filled with basics the whole month of February.

“Purses may be dropped off all through February, Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.," states Sue Pemberton, General Manager of the Women’s City Club.

Also throughout the month of February, Women’s City Club will be offering a “One Sweet Deal” classic membership offer with two free months.

Ask for Sue Pemberton at 616-459-3321 for details or visit www.wccgr.org.

