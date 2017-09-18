Jonathan and Drew Scott talk about their new memoir and Dancing with the Stars

New book from Jonathan & Drew Scott

Jonathan and Drew Scott are best known for their HGTV show "The Property Bothers." The brothers have a new memoir out called "It Takes two: Our Story." It features new stories about their childhood antics, career ambitions, relationships, and the ups and downs of living in the spotlight.

You can also catch Drew this season on Dancing with the Stars, Monday nights on WZZM 13.

