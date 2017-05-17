Junior Company of Grand Rapids Ballet School presents Mini-Tales & Bolero

Mini-Tales & Bolero

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Junior Company of Grand Rapids Ballet School (JRCO) is excited to present Mini-Tales & Bolero May 19 through 21 at Peter Martin Wege Theatre.

Mini-Tales & Bolero is a mixed bill that includes family fairy tale favorites Goldilocks & The Three Bears, Jack & The Beanstalk and Thumbelina, as well as the JRCO premiere of Bolero—a ballet set to a one-movement orchestral piece by the French composer Maurice Ravel (1875–1937).

Originally composed as a ballet commissioned by Russian actress and dancer Ida Rubinstein, the piece, which premiered in 1928, is Ravel’s most famous musical composition.

All performances take place at Peter Martin Wege Theatre (341 Ellsworth Avenue SW, Grand Rapids, MI, 49503):

JRCO provides students of the Grand Rapids Ballet School, between the ages of 10 and 19, with greater performance opportunities. Members enjoy the thrill of performing in their own productions and alongside the professional dancers of Grand Rapids Ballet.

Tickets are available on Ticketmaster, grballet.com, 616-454-4771 x 10, or at our box office at 341 Ellsworth Avenue SW in Grand Rapids.

