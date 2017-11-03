Junk or Treasure?

Messy Garage

Kevin Schultz and Joe Howard, owners of Junk King in Grand Rapids, stopped by to talk with us about some of the “hot items” that local charities are in high need of this time of year. Junk King provides professional junk removal services to homeowners and businesses throughout the area. Kevin and Joe work to eliminate the amount of waste going into landfills. Since opening, they have donated more than 60 percent of the “junk” they collect from local properties to non-profits in the area. Junk King Grand Rapids is located at 2832 Vineland Ave SE, Suite B, Grand Rapids, MI 49508. For more information, please visit junk-king.com

