GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Lance Werner is the executive director of Kent District Library. He stopped by to talk with us about recently being named the top librarian in the nation by Library Journal.

He's the first and only Michigan recipient of the award.

Werner received a $1,500 cash prize and is featured in Library Journal’s January 2018 issue.

