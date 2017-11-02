WZZM
Kitchen 242 shares a two fall-inspired recipes to warm you up

Jennifer Pascua, WZZM 9:27 AM. EDT November 02, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Let's get in the spirit of fall shall we?

Chef Jamie Paquin from Kitchen 242 is here with some comfort food to enjoy on a crisp, fall day. Chef Jamie Paquin from Kitchen 242 will prepare a Swirl Bread Apple Grilled Cheese, including sharp cheddar, sliced apple and gruyere cheese.

She will also pair it with an autumn vegetable and white bean soup, which includes nutmeg, cinnamon, diced tomatoes, squash and kale.

