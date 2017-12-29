WZZM
Last minute New Year's Eve getaways

Rhonda Ross, WZZM 9:00 AM. EST December 29, 2017

It's not too late to plan a little getaway for New Year's Eve. Jeremy Witt from the West Michigan Tourist Association joined My West Michigan with his list of places across West Michigan you still have time to register for:

St.​ ​Joseph​ ​NYE

The​ ​​Boulevard​ ​Inn​ ​&​ ​Bistro​​ ​in​ ​St.​ ​Joseph​ ​is​ ​offering​ ​a​ ​New​ ​Year's​ ​Eve​ ​Package​ ​for​ ​those​ ​looking​ ​to spend​ ​some​ ​time​ ​in​ ​southwest​ ​Michigan​ ​over​ ​the​ ​holiday​ ​weekend. The​ ​package​ ​is​ ​available​ ​from​ ​December​ ​29th​ ​to​ ​31st,​ ​and​ ​features​ ​overnight​ ​accommodations,​ ​$50 dinner​ ​credit​ ​at​ ​the​ ​bistro​ ​with​ ​a​ ​special​ ​New​ ​Year's​ ​dinner​ ​menu,​ ​a​ ​bottle​ ​of​ ​champagne,​ ​chocolate covered​ ​strawberries,​ ​bistro​ ​breakfast,​ ​and​ ​more. 

Ring​ ​INN​ ​2018​ ​at​ ​The​ ​Inn​ ​at​ ​Harbor​ ​Shores!  Party​ ​includes​ ​Champagne​ ​toast,​ ​fireworks,​ ​​Freeze​ ​Frame​ ​Photo​ ​Booth​,​ ​late​ ​night​ ​popcorn,​ ​live screening​ ​of​ ​NYC​ ​ball​ ​drop,​ ​and​ ​DJ​ ​​Hunter​ ​Stephen​​ ​will​ ​be​ ​in​ ​house​ ​so​ ​get​ ​your​ ​dancing​ ​shoes​ ​on!  All​ ​Inclusive​ ​Package:​ ​$349​ ​(plus​ ​taxes),​ ​Single​ ​Ticket​ ​for​ ​Dinner​ ​&​ ​Party:​ ​$80

Grand​ ​Rapids​ ​NYE

Count​ ​down​ ​to​ ​the​ ​new​ ​year​ ​with​ ​a​ ​party​ ​like​ ​no​ ​other, spanning​ ​the​ ​​JW​ ​Marriott​,​ ​​Downtown​ ​Courtyard​ ​Marriott​,​ ​and​ ​​Amway​ ​Grand​ ​Plaza​ ​Hotel​,​ ​all​ ​connected via​ ​skywalk.​ ​The​ ​JW​ ​Marriott​ ​is​ ​at​ ​center​ ​stage,​ ​featuring​ ​Club​ ​J-Dub​ ​in​ ​the​ ​International​ ​Ballroom. Stage​ ​left,​ ​at​ ​the​ ​Amway​ ​Grand​ ​Plaza,​ ​parties​ ​include​ ​a​ ​Burlesque​ ​Club,​ ​Chic​ ​Circus,​ ​Elvis​ ​and​ ​Frank Sinatra​ ​impersonators​ ​and​ ​a​ ​traveling​ ​entertainers.​ ​Stage​ ​right,​ ​at​ ​the​ ​Downtown​ ​Courtyard​ ​by​ ​Marriott, an​ ​intimate​ ​affair​ ​will​ ​be​ ​held​ ​in​ ​The​ ​Bistro.​ ​Afterwards,​ ​retire​ ​to​ ​your​ ​luxurious​ ​room​ ​overlooking​ ​the Grand​ ​River​ ​or​ ​downtown​ ​Grand​ ​Rapids.

The​ ​Grand​ ​Rapids​ ​Griffins​ ​face​ ​off​ ​against​ ​the​ ​Milwaukee​ ​Admirals​ ​for​ ​a​ ​New​ ​Year's​ ​Eve​ ​game​ ​at​ ​​Van Andel​ ​Arena​​ ​in​ ​Grand​ ​Rapids.​ ​This​ ​is​ ​the​ ​Griffins'​ ​21st​ ​annual​ ​New​ ​Year's​ ​Eve​ ​game,​ ​presented​ ​by Farm​ ​Bureau​ ​Insurance.​ ​The​ ​event​ ​includes​ ​a​ ​post-game​ ​indoor​ ​fireworks​ ​show​ ​and​ ​open​ ​skate.​ ​Ticket prices​ ​range​ ​from​ ​$16​ ​to​ ​$37.

Dance​ ​and​ ​play​ ​your​ ​way​ ​into​ ​the​ ​New​ ​Year​ ​at​ ​the​ ​​Grand​ ​Rapids​ ​Children's​ ​Museum​'s​ ​annual​ ​New Year's​ ​Early​ ​Eve​ ​Party.​ ​Kids​ ​will​ ​love​ ​all​ ​the​ ​fun​ ​to​ ​be​ ​had,​ ​and​ ​parents​ ​will​ ​appreciate​ ​the​ ​countdown and​ ​ball​ ​drop​ ​at​ ​7:30pm!​ ​Tickets​ ​are​ ​$12​ ​per​ ​person​ ​or​ ​$10​ ​for​ ​museum​ ​members.

Ludington​ ​NYE

Ludington​​ ​offers​ ​West​ ​Michigan's​ ​largest​ ​New​ ​Year's​ ​Eve​ ​ball​ ​drop​ ​with​ ​a​ ​high-energy​ ​celebration, complete​ ​with​ ​outdoor​ ​beer​ ​garden​ ​and​ ​music,​ ​ball​ ​drop​ ​with​ ​6,000​ ​LED​ ​lights,​ ​and​ ​fireworks. Enjoy​ ​live​ ​music​ ​and​ ​an​ ​entertainment​ ​tent/beer​ ​garden​ ​with​ ​commemorative​ ​glasses​ ​starting​ ​at​ ​9pm​ ​at James​ ​Street​ ​Plaza.  The​ ​lit​ ​ball​ ​will​ ​be​ ​dropped​ ​at​ ​the​ ​stroke​ ​of​ ​midnight​ ​above​ ​the​ ​intersection​ ​of​ ​James​ ​Street​ ​and Ludington​ ​Avenue,​ ​followed​ ​by​ ​a​ ​dazzling​ ​fireworks​ ​display​ ​over​ ​downtown.  The​ ​event​ ​is​ ​free.

Charlevoix​ ​NYE

Ring​ ​in​ ​the​ ​New​ ​Year​ ​with​ ​the​ ​5th​ ​Annual​ ​​Charlevoix​​ ​Bridge​ ​Drop.  Get​ ​creative​ ​and​ ​build​ ​a​ ​snowman​ ​during​ ​the​ ​Snowman​ ​Making​ ​Contest,​ ​or​ ​make​ ​s'mores​ ​over​ ​the​ ​fire pit​ ​in​ ​Bridge​ ​Park! There​ ​are​ ​going​ ​to​ ​be​ ​two​ ​different​ ​firework​ ​displays​ ​over​ ​Lake​ ​Charlevoix,​ ​with​ ​the​ ​first​ ​beginning​ ​at 9pm,​ ​followed​ ​by​ ​the​ ​second​ ​set​ ​of​ ​fireworks​ ​at​ ​midnight.  The​ ​Bridge​ ​Drop​ ​countdown​ ​will​ ​begin​ ​right​ ​before​ ​midnight. 

 

