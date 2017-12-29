Last minute New Year's Eve getaways

It's not too late to plan a little getaway for New Year's Eve. Jeremy Witt from the West Michigan Tourist Association joined My West Michigan with his list of places across West Michigan you still have time to register for:
St. Joseph NYE
The Boulevard Inn & Bistro in St. Joseph is offering a New Year's Eve Package for those looking to spend some time in southwest Michigan over the holiday weekend. The package is available from December 29th to 31st, and features overnight accommodations, $50 dinner credit at the bistro with a special New Year's dinner menu, a bottle of champagne, chocolate covered strawberries, bistro breakfast, and more.
Ring INN 2018 at The Inn at Harbor Shores! Party includes Champagne toast, fireworks, Freeze Frame Photo Booth, late night popcorn, live screening of NYC ball drop, and DJ Hunter Stephen will be in house so get your dancing shoes on! All Inclusive Package: $349 (plus taxes), Single Ticket for Dinner & Party: $80
Grand Rapids NYE
Count down to the new year with a party like no other, spanning the JW Marriott, Downtown Courtyard Marriott, and Amway Grand Plaza Hotel, all connected via skywalk. The JW Marriott is at center stage, featuring Club J-Dub in the International Ballroom. Stage left, at the Amway Grand Plaza, parties include a Burlesque Club, Chic Circus, Elvis and Frank Sinatra impersonators and a traveling entertainers. Stage right, at the Downtown Courtyard by Marriott, an intimate affair will be held in The Bistro. Afterwards, retire to your luxurious room overlooking the Grand River or downtown Grand Rapids.
The Grand Rapids Griffins face off against the Milwaukee Admirals for a New Year's Eve game at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids. This is the Griffins' 21st annual New Year's Eve game, presented by Farm Bureau Insurance. The event includes a post-game indoor fireworks show and open skate. Ticket prices range from $16 to $37.
Dance and play your way into the New Year at the Grand Rapids Children's Museum's annual New Year's Early Eve Party. Kids will love all the fun to be had, and parents will appreciate the countdown and ball drop at 7:30pm! Tickets are $12 per person or $10 for museum members.
Ludington NYE
Ludington offers West Michigan's largest New Year's Eve ball drop with a high-energy celebration, complete with outdoor beer garden and music, ball drop with 6,000 LED lights, and fireworks. Enjoy live music and an entertainment tent/beer garden with commemorative glasses starting at 9pm at James Street Plaza. The lit ball will be dropped at the stroke of midnight above the intersection of James Street and Ludington Avenue, followed by a dazzling fireworks display over downtown. The event is free.
Charlevoix NYE
Ring in the New Year with the 5th Annual Charlevoix Bridge Drop. Get creative and build a snowman during the Snowman Making Contest, or make s'mores over the fire pit in Bridge Park! There are going to be two different firework displays over Lake Charlevoix, with the first beginning at 9pm, followed by the second set of fireworks at midnight. The Bridge Drop countdown will begin right before midnight.
© 2017 WZZM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs