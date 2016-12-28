LaughFest 2017 badges, ticket packages on sale

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - LaughFest is back in Grand Rapids for 2017 and now is the time to get badges and ticket packages to performances.

Wendy Wigger, President of Gilda's Club stopped by My West Michigan with a look at the lineup so far and a preview of other events during the festival.

For more details on the performers, or to purchase tickets, visit the LaughFest website by clicking here.

