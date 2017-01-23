LaughFest volunteer opportunities and ticket sales

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Those interested in volunteering during Gilda’s LaughFest can now sign up at laughfestgr.org.

The 10-day festival of laughter will take place March 9 through March 19, 2017. Opportunities to help include event promotion, logistics, ushering, selling merchandise, retail, office support and volunteer staffing needs during all LaughFest ticketed and non-ticketed events.

New volunteers are expected to attend an orientation meeting, a team training meeting, and the All Volunteer Pre-Festival meeting. Dates for these events will be provided after volunteers are accepted to their respective teams.

Entertainers announced for LaughFest 2017 include: Howie Mandel, Iliza, Sinbad, Joel McHale, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, and Pete Holmes as headlining acts. Katt Williams, in partnership with Smash Productions, will headline an encore performance on March 26.

Proceeds from the festival will go to support the free cancer, grief and emotional health programs offered through Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids. LaughFest 2017 will include more than 200 free and ticketed shows featuring over 100 artists at more than 40 venues in Grand Rapids and Lowell during the 10 days of the festival.

Festival ticket packages and badges are available online at laughfestgr.org, or by phone at (616) 735-HAHA (4242). Individual tickets will be available beginning January 27th at the Van Andel Arena & DeVos Place Box Offices or ticketmaster.com.

