Let's carve! Getting ready for Valent-ICE 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Valent-ICE 2017 takes place Feb. 10 to Feb. 14, 2017 in Downtown Grand Rapids.

Valent-ICE is a winter ice festival celebrating why we choose to live in Michigan- because the ice and snow can be pretty spectacular! Some cities have found ways to capture the energy and beauty that the cold can bring. For the past three years, Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. (DGRI) has organized a gallery of ice sculptures throughout the Downtown with The Food Network’s Ice Guru Randy Finch.

Valent-ICE has emerged as one of Michigan’s top 5 ice festivals in the state of Michigan bringing in the state’s largest ice bar, a 6,000lb community voted sculpture and 50+ sculptures Downtown. The event brings together 40+ businesses, 20+ community partners and 10 sponsors bringing in over 8,000 attendees.

This year, DGRI’s goal is to involve even more of the community, adding more Valent-ICE activities, sculptures, and local businesses showcasing just how much there is to love about Downtown, even during the cold winter months.

For more information: www.experiencegr.com/event/valent-ice-2017/48043/

