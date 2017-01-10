Libertalia Tattoo opens in Grand Rapids

Artwork featured at the new Libertalia Tattoo in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Libertalia Tattoo is located at 139 Division Avenue S.

Fans of the band "Pop Evil" will recognize one of the co-owners, Matt DiRito, the band's bassist and tattoo "enthusist." He joined with one of his favorite tattoo artists and friend Scott LaMadline to open the shop.

Scott was born and raised in Muskegon and started drawing at a very young age. He was influenced by many comic book artists and teachers to always push the limits of his abilities.

Scott has won numerous awards at conventions including Best Asian Tattoos and Best Color Tattoos. The other tattoo artist at Libertalia is Chance LaMadline, Scott's son and apprentice.

Matt and Scott showed off their new place at a grand opening Jan. 7. The walls are full of artwork from Scott and Chance, and they hope it'll be a place for other artists to display their work as well as a gathering place for events.

Matt says this is a different kind of tattoo shop, where clients can make appointments and have more of a private setting where they can discuss their ideas with the artist and work through the ideas they might have.

For more information, visit www.libertaliatattoo.com.

Additional credit to Entertainment & Media Consultant, Chris Petras

