Live to Eat: Cauliflower rice burrito bowl

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Chef Cindy Krzykwa from Live to Eat shows us how to make a cauliflower rice burrito bowl on My West Michigan.
Watch the full demonstration in the video above or follow the recipe below.
Cauliflower rice burrito bowl (makes approximately four servings)
Ingredients
- 1 ½ lbs. boneless skinless chicken thighs or breast
- 1 tbsp chili powder
- 2 tsp garlic powder
- ½ tsp onion powder
- ½ tsp cumin
- ¼ tsp dried oregano
- ¼ tsp paprika
- Olive oil
- 1 - 15 ounce can black or pinto beans drained and rinsed
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1 cup frozen corn, thawed
- 1 cup bell pepper, diced
- 6 oz. shredded Monterey Jack cheese
- One avocado, peeled, pitted and sliced
- Zest of half a lime
- Juice of one lime
- 2 cups riced cauliflower
Procedure:
- Mix the seasonings together in a small bowl. Set one tablespoon aside.
- Season both sides of chicken with seasoning.
- Heat large skillet over medium-high heat.
- Drizzle chicken with olive oil then season on both sides and sauté for 5-6 minutes a side over medium-high heat until no longer pink in the center.
- Let rest for 5 minutes then chop and set aside.
- Add black beans to a small saucepan with 2 tbsp. water and 1 tbsp. seasoning mix. Bring to a boil then reduce heat to low to stay warm.
- Warm cauliflower rice in microwave and stir in lime zest
- Scoop warm cauliflower rice into bowls then top with grilled chicken, seasoned beans, cherry tomatoes, sweet corn, peppers, shredded cheese, avocado slices. Squeeze lime juice over bowls.
- Serve with Tabasco sauce and salsa, if desired.
Courtesy: Cindy Krzykwa, Live to Eat
(© 2017 WZZM)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs