Live to Eat: Cauliflower rice burrito bowl

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Chef Cindy Krzykwa from Live to Eat shows us how to make a cauliflower rice burrito bowl on My West Michigan.

Watch the full demonstration in the video above or follow the recipe below.

Cauliflower rice burrito bowl (makes approximately four servings)

Ingredients

1 ½ lbs. boneless skinless chicken thighs or breast

1 tbsp chili powder

2 tsp garlic powder

½ tsp onion powder

½ tsp cumin

¼ tsp dried oregano

¼ tsp paprika

Olive oil

1 - 15 ounce can black or pinto beans drained and rinsed

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1 cup frozen corn, thawed

1 cup bell pepper, diced

6 oz. shredded Monterey Jack cheese

One avocado, peeled, pitted and sliced

Zest of half a lime

Juice of one lime

2 cups riced cauliflower

Procedure:

Mix the seasonings together in a small bowl. Set one tablespoon aside. Season both sides of chicken with seasoning. Heat large skillet over medium-high heat. Drizzle chicken with olive oil then season on both sides and sauté for 5-6 minutes a side over medium-high heat until no longer pink in the center. Let rest for 5 minutes then chop and set aside. Add black beans to a small saucepan with 2 tbsp. water and 1 tbsp. seasoning mix. Bring to a boil then reduce heat to low to stay warm. Warm cauliflower rice in microwave and stir in lime zest Scoop warm cauliflower rice into bowls then top with grilled chicken, seasoned beans, cherry tomatoes, sweet corn, peppers, shredded cheese, avocado slices. Squeeze lime juice over bowls. Serve with Tabasco sauce and salsa, if desired.

Courtesy: Cindy Krzykwa, Live to Eat

