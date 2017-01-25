'Local First Local Eats' features Squibb Coffee Bar

Mallory Squibb stands inside Squibb Coffee Bar in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Local First is introducing it's new feature on My West Michigan, "Local First Local Eats," with a new business on Wealthy Street in Grand Rapids -- Squibb Coffee Bar.

Squibb Coffee Bar is located at 955 Wealthy Street SE. It's a coffee bar, but soon to be coffee and wine bar.

They feature carefully curated coffee, tea and pastries. Wine, cheese and "happier" hours are expected in February.

Check them out at www.squibbgr.com.

