Local First Local Eats: Grow of Saugatuck

Local First Local Eats take us to Grow in Saugatuck

SAUGATUCK - Our Local First Local eats series takes us to the lakeshore in Saugatuck. Local First's Josh Depenbrok says Local First serves Grand Rapids but also many businesses along the lakeshore, including a newer restaurant to the Saugatuck scene, Grow.

Grow is located at 302 Culver Street. It opened in April of last year. It serves breakfast and lunch year 'round. They're open 9am to 4pm. They're actually going to be closing until March 10th, that's when they'll start their new Spring/Summer hours.

One of the owners Alec Payleitner talked to us about how they try to use all natural ingredients and source their food from local farmers. They offer unique dishes like Carrot Cake Pancakes and something they call The Diner Stack, which is a fried Belgian waffle, potato and cheddar pancake, two fried eggs and housemade maple sausage gravy.

For more information visit http://www.grow-food.com/

