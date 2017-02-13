Local First, Local Eats: The Candied Yam

KENTWOOD, MICH. - Today's Local First, Local Eats offers up some southern cuisine, serves down home southern comfort food take out style made with fresh quality ingredients, some of which are local and organic.

The Candied Yam on 44th Street in Grand Rapids just opened their doors just last month. Co-owners Jessica Ann Tyson and Jermone Glenn show off the delicious spread.

The Candied Yam is located in the Breton Meadows Plaza at 2305 44th Street Southeast Grand Rapids, Michigan.

(© 2017 WZZM)