Local woman empowers children to learn to cook

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - She is the founder of an online cooking class for children both locally and globally.

Katie Kimball from Kids Cook Real Food stopped by My West Michigan to talk about why it's important to empower children to spend more time in the kitchen.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV