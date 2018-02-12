Lunar New Year Festival to be held at DeVos Place for the first time

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH - For the first time, The Chinese Association of West Michigan is hosting a "Lunar New Year Festival."

Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. and Destination Consultants are teaming up to sponsor the event.

Kavy Lenon stopped by My West Michigan to preview the event.

The Chinese Association of West Michigan (CAWM) is hosting the inaugural "Lunar New Year Festival 2018" on Friday, February 16, 2018 from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm at the DeVos Place Convention Center 303 Monroe Ave NW Grand Rapids, MI 49503. The four hour fundraiser event offers a rich cultural experience through performance, music, children's activities and authentic food selection.

Tickets are available at https://www.elevategr.com/tickets.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV