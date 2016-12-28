Make 2017 your best year yet

FILE PHOTO OF WOMAN IN GRASS

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - As the new year approaches, it's time to ditch some of those old bad habits, and make this year your best yet.

Dr. Matthew Clark, from Clark Institute explains how.

Listen to your heart: stay yourself…don't lose yourself. There's a little person inside of us who is always eager to share his/her opinion and we often snub them due to the loud voices outside of us. Pay attention. Listen. Shine: They say, smile causes a smile…. but who causes the first one? The answer is "you". Every morning, get up with a smile.. Meet people throughout the day with a smile….shine! Sleep well: Sleeping long is not the key. Sleeping well is. Eat less at night. Don't eat too late. Drink water before going to bed. Keep water by the bedside. Keep an early alarm, at least half an hour before you want to actually get up. Health is wealth: Hitting the gym may be the answer to your woes. Besides that eat healthy, drink lots of water and avoid oily food. The point here is, your health should be foremost. No compromise there. Start now to take control. Un-clutter: Most commotion in our lives can be caused by clutter. Not just in our homes or offices but in our lives, in general. The secret is "un-clutter". Start from the room you find is your sanctuary, then your home and finally your life. Make room, lots of room for things you wish you can put. That way your aspirations know they are responsible to fill the gaps. Forgive and forget: Had a tiff recently? Forgive….not easy but do it. Life is too short to keep grudges, and worst still carry the burden in your heart the whole life through. Giving importance to something/someone who is no more important. Forgive them…and then forget about the whole thing. Close the door behind and move on. Love: The most important emotion…which is precious for each and every soul in the universe. Don't save this emotion for a special someone….just love. Love your family, love your friends, love your colleagues, love your neighbors…and most of all, love life. Release the demon: "Love casts out fear". "Fear Not" Fear is our ultimate demon. Throw it our of your system. How? Start by speaking positive words. They create our thoughts. So once we begin that, we automatically start conditioning our mind to think nice things, positive thoughts. Once that is achieved, we know that we are on the right track and there is nothing to fear about. What is going to happen should not be your focus (even though that should not stop you from panning for your future), but the arena of opportunities should be your playground. Do not use your energy on fear, use it to uplift yourself. Here I quote Robin Sharma who says " The fears you don't face become your limits. And the doubts you don't deal with become your walls."

Create a mantra to live by and write it down:

Start your year with a word that represents your theme for the year. Imagine yourself at the end of the year and looking back over the most amazing year of your life…If you could reach every goal, make all the money you want, achieve the highest sense of fulfillment and well-being…if everything you touched turned to gold…what word would best describe your winning year in a nutshell?

Write down every word that comes to you. Take a day or two to meditate on your winning year and the words on that list. Circle the word that resonates with you the most and write it down in your Success Journal or on an index card. This word will be your watchword for the year. It is the essence of your success. Allow this word to center your focus and guide you throughout the year.

Next create an affirmation around that word that you will speak over your life daily. In your affirmation, write about your great expectations for the year. Be sure to write it in present or past tense to invoke feelings of already having it. Commit to saying your affirmation every day. When you speak positive expectations you tend to get positive outcomes.

You can learn more about Dr. Clark and the Clark Institute on their website.

(© 2016 WZZM)