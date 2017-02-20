Makeover Monday: Do you need a consultation?

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Matt Flora from Matt Flora Hair Studio looks at when and why a consultation might be important. He shares tips for how to determine if you and your stylist are on the same page.
For more information on Matt Flora Hair Studio:
Allegan location:
141 Brady Street
269-355-1094
Hudsonville location:
2874 Port Sheldon Suite B
616-662-1880
