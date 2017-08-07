Makeover Monday: The Fluff Bar at Urban You-Beauty Bar

Producer Denise tries out the fluff services offered at Urban You-Beauty Bar on #MakeoverMonday

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - On this #MakeoverMonday, My West Michigan heads to Urban You-Beauty Bar to experience The Fluff Bar. Producer Denise gets treated to a 30-minute fluff of hair & makeup.

To learn more about the different types of services The Fluff Bar offers, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV