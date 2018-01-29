MakeoverMonday: Nail Trends in 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - On this #MakeoverMonday, Chris Kitchen owner of Soak by CK explains how this year ballet pink polish will become the new go-to.

The look is clean and soft with just the right amount of polished edge.

Also, you'll see more women letting go of the 2017 trend of a bold "party nail" and perhaps using more red polish to represent power.

Nail artists, like Kitchen, say this year's tone will be fresh, modern and feminine.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV