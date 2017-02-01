Malamiah Juice Bar offering juice cleanses to kick start your diet

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - It's a great way to kick start your diet. Jermale Eddie from Malamiah Juice Bar is here to talk with us about Juice cleanses.

What is a juice cleanse?

• A juice cleanse is a limited time during which one consumes only raw juice as a way to detoxify the body.

• Malamiah offers five different cleanse plans, from 24 hours (exclusive juice) to 5 days.

• Exclusive plans are intended for those who are able to cleanse without consuming whole food. Exclusive cleanses include 5 bottled juices and one health shot for each day.&

• Partial cleanses are intended for individuals who want to cleanse during the day and consume a light, "clean" meal in the evening. (Individuals who need to be more mindful of regulating blood sugar or who have medications that should be taken with food.) Partial Cleanses include 4 bottled juices and one health shot for each day.

• During a juice cleanse, the body is flooded with powerful micro-nutrients and flushed of harmful toxins. The benefits of a juice cleanse can include resetting your eating habits, increasing your energy levels, and jump-starting weight loss.

Malamiah Valentines Day Beets and Berries Special

On Feb. 14, get 14 percent off any Juice or Smoothie made with "beets or berries!"

Contact Jennifer Pascua: jenniferpascua@wzzm13.com. Follow her on Twitter @jpascuawzzm13 and Facebook.

(© 2017 WZZM)