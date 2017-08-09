Mazzo Cucina D'Italia: New to Restaurant Week and the Grand Rapids area

Restaurant Week GR 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The 8th annual Restaurant Week Grand Rapids kicks off on Wednesday, Aug. 9. More than 60 restaurants are participating in this year's push to gives the community a chance to "taste the city" without breaking the bank.

During the event, local restaurants offer special earth-to-table meals for $28 per person for a 3-course dinner or 2 dine for $28 at select locations.

For the first time, a number of participating restaurants are serving lunch for $14 person for a 2-course meal.

Mazzo Cucina D'Italia is a newcomer to this year's event, and is also new to the Grand Rapids area.

Grand Rapids Restaurant Week runs August 9 through 20. Check out menus that will be offered and restaurant locations online at www.restaurantweekgr.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV