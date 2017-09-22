Meijer Gardens Shines this Fall with Chrysanthemums & More

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH - Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park is welcoming the fall season with their beloved fall horticulture exhibition, "Chrysanthemums and More!".

Horticulture Manager Wendy Pektunus gave My West Michigan a behind the scenes look as they prepared thousands of Chrysanthemums for display.

Wendy says, "Autumn takes shape in the iconic Chrysanthemum. With their playfully round forms and plentiful colors and patterns, these quintessential fall blooms capture the splendor of the season. The largest exhibition of its kind in Michigan, 'Chrysanthemums and More!' is a celebration of the shape and form of autumn, and it only happens here at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park."

Meijer Garden officials explain that this year's theme is around that very notion of shape and form, but these bountiful blooms come from modest roots. The original Chrysanthemum is believed to be a small, golden flower with a daisy-like shape, only through selective breeding and specialized growing techniques have horticulturalists greatly altered its classic aesthetic. The modern mum is a highly variable flowering plant related to the Dahlia, Sunflower, Marigold, Zinnia and Cosmos. At first glance, the Chrysanthemum appears to bloom in single flowers but its wondrous blossoms are actually comprised of hundreds of florets. Equally intriguing, these intricate round florets are formed from two distinct shapes, ray (outer) and disk (center) florets. As you wander the exhibition, note the repeated shapes of these bold blooms.

© 2017 WZZM-TV