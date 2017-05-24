Memorial Day cook out recipes from Chef Bryan Nader

Grilled Corn

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Memorial Day is the unofficial start of the summer grilling season!

Chef Bryan Nader from Mercy Health Saint Mary's shows us some delicious meals for our Memorial Day cook out.

Grilled corn

Ingredients

6 ears corn, husked

3 tbsp. brown sugar

1 tsp. cayenne pepper

kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1/4 c. melted butter

Instructions

Heat grill to high. Oil grates and add corn, grill, turning corn as needed, cook for 5 minutes

Meanwhile, in a small bowl add brown sugar, cayenne, salt, pepper and butter. Whisk together until combined. Baste corn, while grilling, until totally slathered in sauce. Grill until charred and tender, 5 minutes more.

Cobb pasta salad

Ingredients

Kosher salt

1 lb. favorite pasta

4 slices turkey bacon

Low-fat ranch dressing

3 hard-boiled eggs, roughly chopped

1 c. cherry tomatoes, halved

1 avocado, chopped

1/4 c. crumbled blue cheese

Freshly ground black pepper

Instructions

In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook pasta according to package directions until al dente. Drain and transfer to a large serving bowl. Cook bacon until crispy. Drain and chop, then set aside. To serving bowl, add ranch dressing and toss with pasta until evenly coated. Add bacon, egg, tomatoes, avocado, and blue cheese. Season with salt and pepper and toss to incorporate. Refrigerate until ready to use

Salad skewers

Ingredients

1 big block of feta (about 12-oz.), cut into cubes

1/4 c. extra-virgin olive oil

1 tbsp. lemon juice

1 clove garlic, smashed

1 tbsp. Chopped fresh dill

1 tbsp. chopped fresh parsley

Flaky sea salt

Freshly ground black pepper

12 pitted Kalamata olives

12 cherry tomatoes

1 cucumber, cut into 12 large cubes

Instructions

Marinate feta: In a small bowl, combine feta, olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, dill and parsley. Season with salt and pepper, then toss until cheese is fully coated in the marinade. Let feta sit for 15 minutes. Assemble skewers by layering feta, olives, cherry tomatoes and cucumber onto medium skewers.

Red, white and blue cake

Ingredients

8 oz. butter, plus more for buttering pan

Flour, for dusting

1 box red velvet cake mix

1 box white cake mix

Blue food coloring

8 oz. cream cheese

3 c. confectioners' sugar

1 tsp. vanilla

red, white and blue sprinkles

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Butter an 8-inch round baking pan and line with parchment paper. Butter the bottom and sides of the pan and dust with flour. Prepare boxed cake mixes according to package instructions. Divide the white cake batter in half in two separate bowls. Stir in about 6 drops of blue food coloring into one of the bowls. Divide the three colored batters evenly between three squeeze bottles. (You can also use liquid measuring cups.) Start with red. Squeeze about a 1/4 cup of batter into the pan. Then squeeze about the same amount of the white batter directly on top of the red, followed by an equal pour of the blue batter. Continue alternating between the three batters, making a bulls-eye pattern, gradually decreasing the amount of batter you pour. Bake for 30-35 minutes until a toothpick inserted in the middle of the cakes comes out clean. Let cool in pan for 10 minutes, then transfer to cooling rack to cool completely. Make the Frosting: Beat together butter and cream cheese until combined. Add the sugar and vanilla and beat until fluffy, 3-5 minutes. Frost the cake and decorate with sprinkles.

Hawaiian burger

Ingredients

1 lb. lean ground beef

1 tbsp. Worcestershire

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

8 pineapple rings

1 large red onion, sliced into rings

4 slices pepper jack

4 pieces romaine

8 slices cooked bacon

Instructions

Heat grill to medium-high. In a large bowl, combine ground beef and Worcestershire and season with salt and pepper. Form into 4 patties. Grill patties, pineapple, and red onion until charred, 3 minutes per side. Top burger patties with pepper jack and cover grill to let melt, 1 minute. Top bottom pineapple buns with lettuce, burger patties, bacon, grilled onions, and top with pineapple bun.

Whiskey burger

Ingredients

(4) 6oz. hamburger patties

¼ c. whiskey

3 garlic cloves, chopped

4 strips of turkey bacon

8 thick-sliced pieces of yellow American cheese

2 large Vidalia onions, peeled, cut in half and thinly sliced

2 T. olive oil

1 tsp. kosher salt

4 hamburger buns

Instructions

Place the bacon in a large skillet and cook until crisp. Remove to a paper towel lined plate to cool. Discard the remaining bacon fat and wipe out the skillet. Add the olive oil to the same skillet, then add the onions, cooking over low heat. Add the salt and cook, turning the onions often for 30-40 minutes until they are brown and caramelized. Set aside to cool. While the onions are cooking, add the whiskey and chopped garlic to a shallow dish. Put in the hamburger patties and let marinate for 15 minutes. Then flip and marinate another 15 on the other side. Grill the burgers over medium-high heat for 5 minutes per side for a medium/medium rare burger. Cook 10 minutes for well done. The last minute of grilling, add two slices of cheese to each burger and close the lid to melt the cheese. Remove the hamburgers to a platter. Place each hamburger on a bottom bun, then top with a large spoonful of caramelized onions and then one strip of bacon broken in half. Top each burger with the top bun and serve.

