The Grand Rapids Film Festival (GRFF) spotlight event is Friday, October 13, 2017. It highlights two Michigan native filmmakers with an outdoor screening. Jason Honeycutt is one of those filmmakers. The Grand Valley State University grad stopped by to tell us about the event and his Short, "Supermom" which will be shown. The event takes place from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. along the riverfront at 280 Ann St NW in Grand Rapids. Admission is free. For more information on the Grand Rapids Film Festival, visit grfilmfestival.com.

