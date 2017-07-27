Mr. Alan's keeps the sneaker culture alive with new location

WYOMING, MICH. - It's been just over a month since Mr. Alan's opened a new location in West Michigan.
This is the second store in the Grand Rapids area for the 43-year-old family-owned company -- the first being in Kentwood.
Kris Holowicki, marketing director, gives My West Michigan a glimpse inside the new store.
Mr. Alan's carries the most in-demand sneakers and premium sportswear and is known for holding fun events to launch new products; some events see customers lining up overnight to get hold of rare sneakers.
Mr. Alan's is located at 1254 SW 28th St. in Wyoming.
