Mulligan's Hollow Ski Bowl in Grand Haven offers Winter fun for families

Winter Family Fun at Mulligan's Hollow Ski Bowl in Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, MICH - Mulligan's Hollow Ski Bowl in Grand Haven is operated by a non-profit organization, the Mulligan's Hollow Ski Bowl Association. According to their website, "It has been the mission to make Mulligan's Hollow an affordable area for anyone that wants to experience the excitement of skiing and snowboarding. Mulligan's Hollow offers lift pass scholarships, ski and snowboard lessons, rental equipment in cooperation with Reliable Sports, school programs, freestyle clubs and exciting events throughout the season. All of these programs are run at the lowest possible cost and with remarkable quality."

Their website goes on to say, "Mulligan's Hollow has invested in a new lodge, a storage barn, a groomer, snow guns and considerable maintenance equipment to keep the area progressing. All of these investments have only been made possible through fundraising and volunteer efforts. Without these investments, Mulligan's Hollow would not run as long or with the high quality that it does now. As time passes, more important equipment will need to be purchased or upgraded.

A scholarship program is being established to address the needs of families who may have financial hardships. Ski passes and equipment are offered to families who qualify.

If you're looking to throw a party, the Lodge is available to rent.

The Ski Bowl is open Thursdays and Fridays from 4pm-8pm, Saturday and Sunday 11am-6pm, and School Holidays, Christmas Break & Snow Days (for Grand Haven Area Public Schools) 11am-6pm.

Check out their website for more information and details on lift ticket and rental prices at https://www.mulliganshollow.com/

