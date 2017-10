Music: 311 talks about new CD, craft beer and offers parenting advice

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Billboard Magazine calls the rock band 311 one of the biggest cult bands in America. They made a stop in Grand Rapids for their Fall Tour named after their latest CD, Mosaic.

My West Michigan's Jennifer Pascua & WZZM 13's Dan Harland had to keep it under control --since they're huge fans -- when they got to sit down with lead singer Nick Hexum and Bassist P-Nut inside the Vanguard Lounge at 20 Monroe Live , which is a much different venue compared to where they usually play.