Music from Kristen Kuiper and Madeleine

Playing the guitar

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - You can see Kristen Kuiper with Madeleine Friday, Aug. 4, at new Holland Brewing Company in Holland.

They will also be performing Saturday, Aug. 5, at Lake Michigan Sports Bar in Standale.

For more information, please visit www.kristenkuiper.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV