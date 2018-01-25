Music from TheBakeFactory

WZZM
Denise Pritchard, WZZM 9:00 AM. EST January 25, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Hip hop artist TheBakeFactory, has been releasing music for 3 years.  Some of his songs include “Louie”, “Mary”, Oasis”, and “Blunted.” You can follow him social media at the following links.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ TheBakeFactory/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebakefactory
YouTube Channel: TheBakeFactory
Spotify: TheBakeFactory

