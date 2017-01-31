Polar Plunge benefitting Special Olympics Michigan

MUSKEGON, MICH. - The Muskegon Polar Plunge takes place at Fricano's on Feb. 4, 2017. Registration starts at 12 p.m.

The Plunge will start at 2 p.m. with the awards and After Splash Bash at 4 p.m. There is free admission to the After Splash Bash for plungers.

There will be a $10 fee for guests which includes pizza.

If you would like to avoid the registration lines on Plunge day, there will be a pre-registration on Friday, Feb. 3 at Fricano's to come in and get registered and turn in your donations. You can come any time between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Also on the third, join us for our Pre Plunge Party from 7 to 11 p.m. featuring "Reburbushed!"

Michigan will be having 25 Polar Plunges in 2017. Polar Plunges are a Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) event. LETR is one of the largest grassroots fundraisers for Special Olympics globally. LETR consists of officers from both Law Enforcement and Corrections who raise funds and create awareness for SOMI year round.

By participating in a Polar Plunge around the state you are helping to raise funds for over 23,000 athletes who participate in Special Olympics Michigan.

Special Olympics Michigan is a year round program offering sports for those with intellectual disabilities. Although sports are the "vehicle," the ultimate goal of Special Olympics is to help people with intellectual disabilities participate and receive respect as members of their communities.

