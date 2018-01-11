MVP Sports Clubs shares tips to help make your New Year's resolutions stick!

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Millions of Americans will make New Year’s resolutions this year, with “getting in shape” ranking high on the list. Unfortunately, only less than half will keep up with those efforts to get healthy six months later.

So, how can you set yourself up for success and make those January goals become year-round habits?

Juanita Castorena, MVP Sports Clubs Group Fitness Manager, shared the following tips to set yourself up for success and ensure your fitness goals don’t disappear before Valentine’s Day.

Set Attainable Goals

While it may be tempting to shoot for the moon with your fitness goals (i.e. lose 50 pounds, workout every day), setting more frequent, attainable goals can help keep you motivated rather than getting discouraged along the way.

Variety is Key

What does it really mean to “get in shape?” It is important to understand and incorporate all five components of getting in shape: cardiovascular, muscular endurance, muscular strength, flexibility, and lean body mass. These elements all work together to help you be your best self without burnout and fatigue.

Get Mentally Tough

It’s important to develop motivation, confidence and concentration to help increase your success rate to keeping and achieving your New Year’s resolutions.

Enlist Support System

Small group trainings, group fitness classes, running partner, online support group, whatever it is the power of people to keep you accountable and uplifted when you are discouraged can have huge impact in your overall success.

Celebrate Your Victories!

Every step counts in your journey to health and fitness and deserve to be celebrated.

